Eskom and unions on track for pay deal

Diatile was confident that a resolution would be reached "sooner than later".

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim said they presented a "comprehensive feedback" to Eskom's offer. "We've not moved from our mandates but we've bargained . our approach says 'here are your cost drivers, which if addressed, they would improve your balance sheet."

Day two of negotiations was dominated by caucus breaks, with all parties needing to either solidify their positions or responses.

Unions only presented their response to Eskom's offer after lunch after spending the morning trying to find each other and respond in one voice.

An hour after negotiations started, Eskom needed a caucus break to deliberate over the unions' response to its offer. The power utility's response is now expected this morning.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Sowetan yesterday that it was in everyone's interest for an agreement to be reached as soon as possible.

"We still have another full day of negotiations [today] and we're very hopeful that we will reach an agreement," he said.