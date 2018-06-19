Dispute over Eskom board's attendance threatens to collapse wage talks

A dispute involving the Eskom delegation at the salary increase negotiations threatens to collapse the meeting before the power utility presents its offer.

The meeting which began this morning in Woodmead, north of Johannesburg is attended by Eskom officials, three labour unions and a senior official from Minister Pravin Gordhan's office.

A union representative told Sowetan that the meeting stalled because Eskom reneged on an agreement reached at a Friday meeting with Gordhan where they agreed that two board members would be part of the new round of salary increase negotiations.

"The ball is in Eskom's court but it looks like this meeting will collapse as there's nobody from the board as part of Eskom's delegation today," the representative said.

Initial negotiations collapsed when Eskom couldn't move from its initial zero percent stance forcing unions to embark on protests for two days last week.

Eskom which announced implementing load shedding since last Thursday was expected to present three unions; NUM, Numsa and Solidarity a new offer today after its board met yesterday.

The meeting has been adjourned to allow the Eskom delegation to have a caucus before the meeting reconvenes.