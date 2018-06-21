Sanele Makhanya – the man who terrorised an Umlazi family at gunpoint during a bloody home invasion and rape spree which left four people dead – has been sentenced to seven life terms in prison.

But the sentence‚ handed down in the Durban High court on Wednesday‚ would likely serve as cold comfort for the Mzila family‚ who had their world torn apart in February last year.

Nompilo Mzila heard her sister being shot in the head and watched her mother suffer the same fate before she was raped at gunpoint. The horrific ordeal took place at her home in the township’s G-Section.

The attackers got into the house through a bathroom window after murdering her brothers Lungisani and Mlungisi‚ who were asleep in an outside room.