Watch FIFA World Cup at a pub to save power: Eskom

Watch the FIFA World Cup at a local pub‚ family or a friend’s house to save power.

This was one of the power saving tips that Eskom recommended to customers on Sunday in a media statement.

“Watch the World Cup at a pub or at a family or friend who is not on the day’s load-shedding schedule‚” Eskom said.

“Think about your safety and communication by keeping your cell phone/laptop/tablet always fully charged when power is available and keep temporary lighting readily available.”

The power utility said the risk of load shedding would remain high on Sunday and this coming week as the system remained “constrained” and due to recent industrial action.

Eskom said the system had been boosted on Sunday morning after several units had come back online.