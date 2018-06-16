While in a “better position”‚ the country’s power system remained constrained‚ Eskom cautioned on Saturday morning.

It added that with the incoming cold weather‚ it anticipated added pressure on the system and called on consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.

The power parastatal said it would provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms.

“We thank all consumers for heeding the call to reduce their electricity usage during this time.” Eskom lifted stage 1 load shedding on Friday evening after earlier having had to implement the measure due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations amid industrial action by unions.

The unions were protesting against a wage freeze by the electricity provider‚ which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday night was no longer an option.