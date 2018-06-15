Eskom has confirmed that load-shedding is under way on Friday across the country due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said in an update on Twitter just before noon: “Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding from 11:30 until 21:00 due to multiple trips of its power generation units.

“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations‚ a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.”

The parastatal commenced with stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday just before 6pm‚ citing incidents of “sabotage” at some of its power stations during a one-day strike by employees over wages.

City Power in Johannesburg reported that technicians were dealing with multiple substation outages on Friday that had affected among others parts of Lenasia‚ Mondeor‚ Dunkeld and Weltevreden.