Limpopo councillor in hiding after sorcery claims

A Limpopo ANC councillor is in hiding after her house and car were torched by a rampaging mob of residents accusing her of witchcraft.

The incident happened at Goedplass village outside Modjadjiskloof near Tzaneen last week Saturday.

Modjadji Elizabeth Masedi said the attack on her property happened after several residents consulted a sangoma who told them that she and two other women bewitched them after several people fell ill after eating food at the funeral of Masedi's cousin, Albert Setshaba.

Up to 28 villagers who consumed the food at the funeral were admitted to hospital.

Masedi, 53, said the residents collected money to pay towards the sangoma's consultation and after being told she was the evil behind the contaminated food, they attacked her home.

The politician denied that she cast spells on the mourners and claimed that in fact, her husband and brother also fell sick after eating the same food.

Masedi claimed her brother died from the spoiled food.

She, however, declined to furnish us with the full name of her dead brother and all relevant provincial authorities could not confirm the death.

The local tribal authorities and her own party declined to comment.