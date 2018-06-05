Musician Eric "Penny Penny" Nkovani says he is tired of living in an area split by inequality and tribalism‚ and has launched a campaign to take over the chairperson and premier positions in his home province of Limpopo

The Shaka Bundu star‚ who is a Councillor in Giyani‚ told TshisaLIVE that he is canvassing for support from local ANC branches to challenge the current ANC Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha.

"I am waiting for the next meeting of Councillors for my name to be nominated for the position. We are still waiting for our [ANC] provincial conference to happen after all the delays but‚ when it happens‚ I will stand up and challenge Stanley. He has not changed anything in the area and I challenge him to step down."

Limpopo‚ home to about 5-million people‚ is considered one of the poorest provinces in the country with many people living below the poverty line. Penny Penny claims the region was plagued by both poverty and tribalism.