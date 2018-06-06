'South Africans are angry': Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of waging a 'tax war'

“We are here to say enough is enough to this tax attack aimed at the backbone of our country – the poor‚ working and middle classes. These are everyday South Africans who are made to pay for the shortcomings and corruption of the ANC government‚” said Maimane.

He said when Ramaphosa was elected‚ the price of petrol was at R13.76 per litre.

“Today‚ just over 100 days later‚ petrol costs R15.79 per litre‚ which is a R2.03 per litre or 14.75% increase. After just over 100 days of a Ramaphosa Presidency‚ it cost approximately R100 more to fill the tank of an average sized car‚” said Maimane.

“South Africans are angry and rightly so. This fuel increase will directly affect poor and working class South Africans through the increase in the cost of taxi fares‚” he added.

On Tuesday‚ Maimane tweeted about his unhappiness over the fuel hike.

“Dumelang. I have just put fuel in my car. It is already expensive and tomorrow South Africans will even pay up to R16/l. The inflationary pressure on this coupled with a Vat hike makes it difficult for SAfricans to cope with cost of living. We should deal with the tax hike on fuel‚” he tweeted.