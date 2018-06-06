'South Africans are angry': Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of waging a 'tax war'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of waging a tax war against South Africans amid the latest fuel hike.
Maimane on Wednesday visited Noord Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD to speak to taxi drivers and commuters about the latest price increase‚ which put a litre of petrol at R15.79.
“Over the past 100 days‚ we’ve seen Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC declare financial war on ordinary South Africans. Through increases in Value Added Tax (VAT)‚ Income Tax‚ RAF levy‚ General Fuel Levy‚ and so-called ‘sin taxes’ – the South African public has been strong-armed into paying for the sins of the ANC government‚” said Maimane.
He said the tax hikes were not the changes he had hoped for when Ramaphosa took over from Jacob Zuma earlier this year.
“We are here to say enough is enough to this tax attack aimed at the backbone of our country – the poor‚ working and middle classes. These are everyday South Africans who are made to pay for the shortcomings and corruption of the ANC government‚” said Maimane.
He said when Ramaphosa was elected‚ the price of petrol was at R13.76 per litre.
“Today‚ just over 100 days later‚ petrol costs R15.79 per litre‚ which is a R2.03 per litre or 14.75% increase. After just over 100 days of a Ramaphosa Presidency‚ it cost approximately R100 more to fill the tank of an average sized car‚” said Maimane.
“South Africans are angry and rightly so. This fuel increase will directly affect poor and working class South Africans through the increase in the cost of taxi fares‚” he added.
On Tuesday‚ Maimane tweeted about his unhappiness over the fuel hike.
“Dumelang. I have just put fuel in my car. It is already expensive and tomorrow South Africans will even pay up to R16/l. The inflationary pressure on this coupled with a Vat hike makes it difficult for SAfricans to cope with cost of living. We should deal with the tax hike on fuel‚” he tweeted.