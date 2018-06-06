Spending R10 000 a month on hair and nail care may sound like a lot but it is entirely possible – depending on your purse.

Hair and nail spending habits were a hot topic of conversation on Wednesday after it emerged that a 30-year-old woman from Midrand‚ who gave up her job to become a “good housewife”‚ is seeking R63 100 a month in spousal maintenance from her estranged common-law husband – pending their divorce.

Hair and nail care amounted to R10 000 and food R2 500 a month in her claim‚ reported the Pretoria News.

Beauty and hair salons contacted said it was entirely possible to spend that sum of money per month.

“It is possible if one is buying the hair and going to the salon twice a month. I guess it also depends on the type of hair and length the person prefers. Indian hair is much more expensive‚” said Prisca Ndhlovu‚ owner of Prisca Hair and Beauty salon in Sandton.