A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his two-year-old daughter to death and then hanged himself at Moshawane village near Mahikeng in North West.

The incident‚ on Sunday‚ happened on the last day of Child Protection Week.

According to preliminary information‚ the father took the infant from her mother for a visit. He then allegedly stabbed the baby several times with a knife and hanged himself with a chain. They were found dead at about 2pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest has been registered for investigation.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane condemned the tragic incident.

Motswenyane made an urgent appeal to the community and parents to avoid making harsh decisions and rather consult with professionals such as social workers if they needed assistance. She said the safety and well-being of the children had to be prioritised.