"The traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house. The matter was reported to the police and the medical emergency services and upon their arrival‚ she was certified dead."

The deceased‚ Ntwisiso Tshabalala‚ was a Grade 4 pupil at Tivoneleni primary school.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a suicide‚ an accident or whether she was killed.

"The cause of this tragic incident is not yet known but police investigations will reveal as they are ongoing‚" said Ramakgoakgoa.