10-year-old finds friend hanging dead from a tree

By Naledi Shange - 08 May 2018 - 08:03
A 10-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree behind her home in Saselamani near Giyani‚ Limpopo police said.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

"The tragedy was discovered by the deceased 's friend‚ whom is of her age‚" said Constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa.

"The traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house. The matter was reported to the police and the medical emergency services and upon their arrival‚ she was certified dead."

The deceased‚ Ntwisiso Tshabalala‚ was a Grade 4 pupil at Tivoneleni primary school.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a suicide‚ an accident or whether she was killed.

"The cause of this tragic incident is not yet known but police investigations will reveal as they are ongoing‚" said Ramakgoakgoa.

