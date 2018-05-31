Missing Cape Town woman found murdered in store room
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 51-year-old woman in Goodwood‚ Cape Town.
The woman’s body was recovered in a store room of her Cook Street house after she was reported missing.
“According to the person who approached police to report the victim as missing‚ she was last seen during the early hours of 28 May. The deceased’s grey Hyundai Elantra and a hard drive were missing from the scene. The Hyundai was circulated as possibly stolen‚” the police said.
Members of the K9 unit spotted the stolen vehicle and a VW Jetta driving in Elsies River.
“The members followed the two suspicious vehicles until both stopped and the driver of the Jetta approached the Hyundai. The two drivers aged 30 and 32 were arrested and the stolen hard drive was recovered. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”
Both suspects will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.