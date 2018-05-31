Missing Cape Town woman found murdered in store room.

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 51-year-old woman in Goodwood‚ Cape Town.

The woman’s body was recovered in a store room of her Cook Street house after she was reported missing.

“According to the person who approached police to report the victim as missing‚ she was last seen during the early hours of 28 May. The deceased’s grey Hyundai Elantra and a hard drive were missing from the scene. The Hyundai was circulated as possibly stolen‚” the police said.