The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has called on all stakeholders in the higher education sector to work collectively to ensure that the funding disbursement systems for student funding are improved and developed.

“We are concerned about the challenges that had been raised over a period of time with stakeholders resulting from the central applications process and the piloting of the student-centred model‚” said Connie September‚ the chairperson of the committee.

“The system is designed to benefit students‚ and we expect no less. The delays in payments being made to institutions should be dealt with expeditiously‚ we cannot have students waiting for meal and book allowances for longer than five months.”

September said the committee agreed with higher education minister Naledi Pandor that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) systems and capacity should be “expeditiously” improved to benefit students‚ and so that there are no challenges in 2019.