Gap cover products were designed so that consumers can avail themselves of additional cover for catastrophic shortfalls. But the new legislation denies patients the right to insure themselves comprehensively against such catastrophes‚ and thus denies them their right to access healthcare.

The market‚ historically‚ recognised the need and developed products to overcome such shortfalls‚ but now government is preventing insurers from meeting the real needs of consumers. Why would a government be so intent on interfering with mutually beneficial contracts and denying people the right to cover themselves when catastrophe strikes?

Instead of encouraging and enhancing low income earners’ access to quality healthcare‚ the regulations effectively prohibit insurers from offering innovative low-cost health insurance products and severely restrict the benefits of existing insurance products. Individuals unable to afford the higher cost insurance products will have no option but to exit the market and use the already failing public healthcare system which is plagued with poor quality service.

Medical insurance – medical gap cover‚ hospital cash plans and primary healthcare policies – used to be regulated by the long- and short-term insurance Acts‚ but now the demarcation regulations state that most health insurance products will be deemed to be a medical aid‚ and like medical schemes regulated by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS).They will therefore have to adhere to the same onerous obligations as medical schemes‚ including providing for prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) that all medical schemes are compelled to provide regardless of whether you need the cover or not.

At the stroke of a statutory pen‚ these regulations are driving the cost of obtaining health insurance up out of the reach of the less wealthy and will deliver the opposite of government’s stated intentions.

The need for low cost products in healthcare is needed more today than ever. Yet‚ government is tying the hands of insurance companies by forcing them to abide by the same onerous rules as medical schemes rather than deregulating the health insurance market and allowing actuaries to develop products that cater for low and middle-income individuals.