Medical aid schemes are making the public suffer.

Medical aid schemes have been giving doctors between 4% and 6% increases in fees per annum for the past 20 years or so.

Yet, the administration fees for medical schemes have been constantly going up and the increases in medical aid contributions has been in excess of inflation - between 10% and 12% per annum over the same period.

The processing of claims is now all automated with technology and much less labour dependent, which means the cost of processing medical claims has come down and yet administration fees have gone up.

What increases have all the medical aid scheme trustees and management given themselves? What fancy cars and fancy offices and business class tickets do they award themselves, using money from the scheme's members?