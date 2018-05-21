Trash is Mveliso Ntaba's new gold

A 27-year-old man found his calling by using trash to make architectural designs when he failed to find work after finishing his studies.

Mveliso Ntaba from Ivory Park Extension 2, outside Tembisa, said he only became aware of his talent for art when he was 25 and recovering from alcohol addiction.

"I became a hawker and I had a lot of cardboard and plastic coverings from goods that had piled up. So I decided to make art to keep myself busy. To my surprise, I realised that I was good at it," he said.

The father of two said he was inspired by wealthy people such as Bill Gates, who live in expensive houses. "I wish that people in Ivory Park could live in decent and interesting houses. That is also where my inspiration comes from," he said.

Ntaba collects his materials from all over Ivory Park and surrounding areas like Ebony Park, Kaalfontein and Allandale. "I go to taverns and ask for their boxes and I also go to dumping sites, which are also great for collecting plastic," said Ntaba.

However, he said people in his community have complained that his art is expensive. "I can spend up to a month working on a project. For the time-frame and the

effort put in, I think I sell it for a fair price," he said.