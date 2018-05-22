President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new presiding officer to oversee the disciplinary inquiry into suspended revenue services boss Tom Moyane.

Azhar Bham SC will now head the inquiry‚ in place of Judge Kate O’Regan.

The presidency said in a statement that the decision followed an objection raised by Moyane over potential bias given O’Regan’s board membership of lobby group Corruption Watch.

"While the President is certain that Judge O’Regan would have adjudicated the matter objectively and that her position did not present a conflict‚ he decided that it would nevertheless be important to remove any possible perception of bias‚" the statement said.

"The President has thanked Judge O’Regan for availing herself for this public service."

Moyane had called for O’Regan’s recusal‚ pointing out that Corruption Watch had in the past accused him of treasonous acts and labelled him as a criminal who should be jailed.

Moyane was suspended by Ramaphosa‚ who has accused him of gross misconduct over his handling of an investigation into former senior SARS official Jonas Makwakwa.