Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has said that he cannot divulge whether technical advisor Rob Hutting’s contract is being negotiated for renewal.

Hutting arrived at Chiefs in January on a six-month contract‚ which means his stint as technical advisor will be concluded at the end of next month‚ unless he signs a renewal.

Asked if Chiefs are negotiating with Hutting to renew the Dutchman’s contract‚ Motaung would only say: “We’ll make announcements on what we’re doing and what we’ve been working on.”

Pressed further on whether the club are negotiating with Hutting‚ Motaung said: “I can’t tell you anything about the technical staff or any movements or whatever.”

Hutting’s continuation at Chiefs might rely on the wishes of whoever Chiefs select to fill their head coaching position left vacant by Steve Komphela‚ who resigned on April 21.

A third season in succession without a trophy from Amakhosi has prompted indications from the club of imminent playing personnel changes.

It is not clear whether that extends to technical staff such as Hutting‚ assistant-coach Patrick Mabedi and goalkeeper-coaches Lee Baxter and Brian Baloyi.

Hutting’s appointment as an advisor raised eyebrows.

The little-known Dutchman holds a Uefa Pro Licence qualification and a masters degree‚ but had never coached above the amateur ranks in Holland‚ Belgium and Germany.

At the time of his appointment Chiefs said Hutting would play an “advisory role and help with the coordination of the two technical teams‚ working with coach Steve Komphela and his counterparts in the youth development”.

The club and the new advisor struggled to answer questions on what qualified Hutting as an advisor to such a big club.

Hutting‚ on his introduction‚ pleaded for the media not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater” before he had a chance to prove himself.

Amakhosi‚ though‚ had a mediocre 2017-18 season‚ and it was not clear if Hutting had made any major impact on the club’s fortunes.