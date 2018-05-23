Lawyers ditch Zuma over fees - casting doubt over his court date

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer said on Wednesday that uncertainty over who is responsible for the costs of his defence against corruption charges will delay his prosecution - until the courts decide whether Zuma gets state funding or not.

Attorney Michael Hulley has confirmed that the services of the advocates who would have challenged the decision by prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams have been terminated.

But he warned that this cast doubt over whether Zuma would go on trial in November‚ which is when the state has said it would be ready to proceed with his prosecution.

“In the same way that the fees have stalled the review‚ I suppose it will stall all else until the courts have made a determination on the question of the entitlement to state aid‚” Hulley told SowetanLIVE.