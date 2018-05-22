Cop ditched by Zuma bags top role in KZN

Former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi has made a dramatic comeback as the new acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner after he was unceremoniously ditched by former president Jacob Zuma six years ago.

The surprise announcement was made during a media briefing in Durban yesterday by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is leading security cluster ministers who have been instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhwanazi is taking over from another acting police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, who was appointed after the suspension of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mammonye Ngobeni over allegations that she had a "cosy relationship" with controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.