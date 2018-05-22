Civil society action group Outa says government plans to spend R88‚500 to replace a single bucket toilet this year. Despite the large sum‚ Outa says that is an improvement on the 2015/16 costs of an average of R530‚685 per toilet.

How is this possible?

The lobby group's Yamkela Ntola said on Tuesday that overspending on the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Bucket Eradication Programme‚ according to Outa‚ "captures the essence of the department’s financial mismanagement‚ which will be placed under a microscope in the forthcoming parliamentary inquiry".

It accuses the department of reporting different numbers in the Budget and in its annual reports. In its statement‚ Outa's Ntola said: "For instance‚ the Budget shows that the Department replaced 28‚365 buckets in 2015/16 but the Department’s annual reports show that only 1‚838 buckets were replaced."