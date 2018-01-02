Park rangers in Africa’s most famous rhino reserve are going hi-tech to push back against the relentless assault by horn poachers‚ thanks to a R10-million injection.

Plans to establish new “Smart Park” strategies in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal follow a deadly poaching onslaught in the 96 000-hectare reserve where the world’s last southern white rhinos were rescued from extinction just over a century ago.

KwaZulu-Natal suffered a record loss of 221 rhino during the past year‚ most of them in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi.

But now the tide may be turning with the announcement that the Peace Parks Foundation and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a new intensive protection strategy‚ largely funded by the Dutch and Swedish postcode lotteries and other private donors.

While officials are reluctant to disclose sensitive information that could benefit poaching syndicates‚ Peace Parks chief executive Werner Myburgh said the latest interventions at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi would include “intelligent surveillance” systems‚ image recognition cameras‚ digital radios‚ handheld data collection devices‚ animal tracking sensors‚ improved gate and access control systems‚ and new vehicle and aerial response tracking systems.

The foundation said the establishment of the Smart Park strategy would also include a new Low Power Wide Area Network (LoRaWaN) system with world-class internet connectivity for the integration of smart sensors and the speedy transmission of data.

“The recent shift in focus by organised crime and wildlife trafficking syndicates has resulted in tremendous pressure being exerted on Ezemvelo. Whilst they could forecast a potential displacement of poaching from other areas and prepare accordingly‚ the intensity at which Ezemvelo‚ and specifically Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park‚ has been targeted over the past year was not something that could be predicted.”