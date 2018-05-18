Two Ekurhuleni municipality workers are accused of embezzling more than R1-million from the municipal account in the last seven months‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

“It is alleged that the two colluded since October 2017 and allegedly embezzled almost R1-million from the municipal customers meant to settle their rates and taxes‚” said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“The two would continuously and falsely balance the municipal account books however pocket the money for themselves. The matter was reported to the Hawks which ultimately led to their arrest.”

The pair‚ Zandile Mndebele‚ 38‚ who is a cashier and her supervisor Felicia Hlabana‚ 43‚ were arrested on Thursday.

They appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for theft.

“Hlabana was slapped with R10 000 bail whilst Mndebele was granted R5 000 bail‚” said Mulamu.

Their matter returns to court on June 7.