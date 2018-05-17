Renowned photographer‚ struggle activist and recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga Sam Nzima‚ who died on May 12‚ is to be given a special provincial official funeral in Mpumalanga‚ the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

It said the special official funeral‚ which would take place on Saturday May 26‚ had been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Mr Nzima will be remembered for his significant contribution he made through photojournalism during the struggle against the vicious racist regime. Through his lens‚ he placed the brutality of the apartheid police in the international spotlight.