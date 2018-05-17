Photographer Sam Nzima to be given special provincial official funeral
Renowned photographer‚ struggle activist and recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga Sam Nzima‚ who died on May 12‚ is to be given a special provincial official funeral in Mpumalanga‚ the Presidency announced on Wednesday.
It said the special official funeral‚ which would take place on Saturday May 26‚ had been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“Mr Nzima will be remembered for his significant contribution he made through photojournalism during the struggle against the vicious racist regime. Through his lens‚ he placed the brutality of the apartheid police in the international spotlight.
“Mr Nzima will further be remembered for his iconic photograph of a dying young Hector Peterson which became a symbol of resistance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in the black schools. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Nzima family and his relatives. May his soul rest in peace‚” Ramaphosa said.
He ordered ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Mpumalanga province on the day of the funeral.
Details of the funeral would be communicated by the Mpumalanga provincial government‚ the Presidency said.