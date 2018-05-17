“We have a serious waste problem in the Western Cape. We are running out of landfill space‚” Minister of Environmental Affairs Anton Bredell warned in a press release.

The Western Cape generated approximately three million tonnes of waste in 2017 according to the government. The City of Cape Town alone produced almost 7‚000 tonnes of waste per day last year.

According to Rudolf van Jaarsveldt‚ head of communication for environmental affairs‚ the Western Cape is having trouble keeping up.“The growth in waste quantities is placing a strain on the limited waste management infrastructure‚” Van Jaarsveldt said.

Population growth and industrial growth are driving up waste production. To add to the problem‚ 93 out of 164 landfills in the Western Cape had closed‚ having reached the end of their natural lifespan‚ according to James-Brent Styan‚ spokesperson for the provincial minister of environmental affairs.

An audit found that‚ in 2015‚ 61% of waste management facilities it studied required “major improvements”. A Western Cape government report lists as concerns a “lack of cover material‚ windblown litter‚ fencing maintenance‚ stormwater management‚ limited machinery and a lack of suitably qualified staff”.