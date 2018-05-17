Prayer service held for slain cop

A moving prayer service was held this morning at Meadowlands police station following the murder of its station commander.

Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng was shot outside his home in Protea South last night after a group of thugs ambushed him.

He was certified dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Police spokesman at the Meadowlands police station, Captain Hitler Ngwenya said they were left shocked by Mofokeng’s murder.

“The members are still confused. We’ve been asking ourselves what the motive could have been since hearing about his death last night,” Ngwenya said.

He described Mofokeng as quiet and gentle.

“He was respected at the station. He was not the type of leader who raised his voice because he knew people respected him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole and the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange are expected to visit Mofokeng’s home