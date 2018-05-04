The Presidency has brought disciplinary charges against suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for allegedly violating his duties and responsibilities.

A separate commission of inquiry will investigate tax administrative issues such as VAT refunds and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years.

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Kate O’Regan will be the presiding officer for the disciplinary inquiry‚ which will investigate whether Moyane contravened the South African Revenue Service Act‚ Public Finance Management Act and the Sars code of conduct.

“The disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures‚” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.

The parties will make written submissions and the inquiry will be conducted subject to the presiding officer’s discretion to hear oral evidence.

“This approach has been chosen to ensure a proceedurally fair and speedy disciplinary process‚” Diko said.