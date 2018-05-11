A Richards Bay businessman‚ who was driving to Umhlanga on Friday with cash to buy a new car‚ was shot during a high-speed chase by armed robbers.

With the robbers on his tail‚ the man sped to the nearest hospital for refuge and treatment.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the unnamed man was chased from the M41 interchange‚ which leads to the plush seaside village near Durban‚ by people in a white BMW.

“He was carrying cash because he was on his way to buy a car. During their pursuit the suspects opened fire on the man‚” said Gwala.

“The suspects arrived [at the hospital] shortly after the victim and took the cash from the car. They were armed with pistols and rifles.”

Police are investigating.

Marc van Heerden‚ general manager of Netcare Umhlanga Hospital‚ said: “We confirm that an incident took place this afternoon whereby a man who was allegedly shot at by unknown gunmen close to the hospital‚ drove up to the front entrance of Netcare Umhlanga Hospital‚ exited his car and ran into the hospital looking for assistance.

“The gunmen had allegedly followed the man from where the shooting occurred‚ opened his car where it was parked after the man ran into the hospital‚ took some belongings from the car and left immediately.”

He said that the man who had been shot was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Van Heerden said that hospital management alerted the security firm at the hospital‚ Marshall Security‚ who responded immediately.