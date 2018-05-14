A farmhouse was torched as a community protest turned violent in the rural community of Eshowe‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday night.

This comes after police were warned of a backlash over the March slaying of subsistence fisherman Siphamandla Xulu‚ who had been shot and killed by a security guard as he gathered bait on a farm adjacent to his home.

Police had been tipped off to possible farm attacks this weekend and had been placed on high alert.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the area was tense on Sunday after rioters ran rampant.

“The protest action began at around 5pm when members of the community from Umlalazi had barricaded the R66 and P230 roads on the outskirts of Eshowe‚” she said.