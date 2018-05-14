Joburg’s emergency services brace for cold front
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will be on high alert over the next few days to respond to any emergencies as the city braces for a cold front which will also bring with it some rain‚ spokesman Robert Mulaudzi says.
The South African Weather Service has warned that most parts of Gauteng‚ including Johannesburg‚ will experience a significant drop in temperatures with wet conditions over the next dew days.
The cold front is expected to last until Wednesday with a potential of some areas receiving significant amounts of rainfall which may result in localised flooding in some areas‚ it warned.
Mulaudzi said this significant drop in temperatures meant that most of the residents of the city of Johannesburg would be exposed to extremely cold temperatures‚ forcing them to use heating and lighting appliances to try to warm themselves.
“These appliances might be dangerous if they are used unsafely‚” he cautioned.
“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will remain on high alert to make sure that we respond to any emergency which might occur. The main focus will be all our 189 informal settlements throughout the city since they are the most vulnerable to fire incidents when we have cold and wet weather conditions like this.
“The City of Johannesburg Disaster Management Centre will be fully operational throughout the week and Disaster Management Monitoring teams have been dispatched to all seven regions of the City to monitor any eventuality which might occur and also to facilitate any evacuations procedures whenever there is a need to do so since there is a possibility of localised flooding especially in our low-lying areas‚” Mulaudzi said.