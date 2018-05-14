The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will be on high alert over the next few days to respond to any emergencies as the city braces for a cold front which will also bring with it some rain‚ spokesman Robert Mulaudzi says.

The South African Weather Service has warned that most parts of Gauteng‚ including Johannesburg‚ will experience a significant drop in temperatures with wet conditions over the next dew days.

The cold front is expected to last until Wednesday with a potential of some areas receiving significant amounts of rainfall which may result in localised flooding in some areas‚ it warned.

Mulaudzi said this significant drop in temperatures meant that most of the residents of the city of Johannesburg would be exposed to extremely cold temperatures‚ forcing them to use heating and lighting appliances to try to warm themselves.