South Africa

Kruger Park rivers rise‚ rain predicted for weekend in the Cape

By Petru Saal - 22 February 2018 - 10:55
Rain is forecast for other parts of the country this weekend‚ especially in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.
Image: Stock

Some rivers are flowing strongly after heavy rains drenched parts of the Kruger National Park.

Residents and visitors shared video clips of the aftermath of heavy downpours earlier in the week.

Mark Watson posted on Facebook: “Rainfall near Shingwedzi‚ Kruger National Park … Beautiful to watch. The Universe must come right and send plenty to the Cape now. Bless the rains in Africa.”

Rainfall near Shingwedzi, Kruger National Park yesterday midday. Beautiful to watch. The Universe must come right and send plenty to the Cape now. Bless the rains in Africa 🇿🇦

Posted by Mark Watson on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

ReenvalSA posted three images of Letaba River after heavy falls on Wednesday.

SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana said an average of 49mm of rain fell across the Kruger National Park on Wednesday. At Komatidraai in Mpumalanga‚ 66mm of rain was recorded on Wednesday.

Rain is forecast for other parts of the country this weekend‚ especially in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. But the SA Weather Service cautioned that rain predictions were done a few days ahead therefore “much could change in the interim.”

“At the current time‚ the circulation pattern is fairly benign and we can look forward to isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers‚ predominantly over the central and eastern parts of the country. It is only towards Friday‚ when a weak cold front arrives over Cape Town‚ when the prevailing weather pattern will begin to change significantly.

“Acknowledging that the south-western part of the Western Cape is particularly drought-stricken‚ it bears mentioning that the particular rain system (which is expected to bring significant or heavy rain to many parts of the Cape province) is not expected to provide much relief for the Cape Peninsula and Boland regions. In fact‚ this system will barely deliver 10 to 15 mm of rain for the Cape Metropole.”

The Weather Service advised residents not to cross low river bridges in areas where heavy rain had fallen.

“The rainfall over the coming days over the drought-stricken areas will be greatly valued and appreciated. Whilst this rainfall episode may result in some short-term relief‚ it will nevertheless have little impact in the longer-term. Much more rainfall is still required in order to sustain the Western Cape and Eastern Cape through the coming months‚” said the weather service.

