SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana said an average of 49mm of rain fell across the Kruger National Park on Wednesday. At Komatidraai in Mpumalanga‚ 66mm of rain was recorded on Wednesday.

Rain is forecast for other parts of the country this weekend‚ especially in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. But the SA Weather Service cautioned that rain predictions were done a few days ahead therefore “much could change in the interim.”

“At the current time‚ the circulation pattern is fairly benign and we can look forward to isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers‚ predominantly over the central and eastern parts of the country. It is only towards Friday‚ when a weak cold front arrives over Cape Town‚ when the prevailing weather pattern will begin to change significantly.