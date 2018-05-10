The letter said: “This office is not aware of any criminal investigation against Mr Dawjee in respect of money-laundering‚ drug-dealing or any criminal activity. As the provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape‚ Mr Dawjee is known to the undersigned for over [20] years and is not aware neither bears knowledge of Mr Dawjee being investigated or convicted of any criminal activity.

“As an officer of the law for almost [34] years and in my position as provincial commissioner and senior official I cannot and will not associate myself with any person who is involved in any criminal activity. Mr… Dawjee is a well-respected businessperson who also does business with the South African Police Service ... through proper procurement processes.”

Lamoer‚ 58‚ was arrested in 2015 after a two-year investigation and faced more than 100 charges of corruption‚ racketeering and money-laundering involving about R1.6-million.

He was indicted with Dawjee‚ former police brigadiers Darius Van der Ross‚ Sharon Govender and her husband Colin. They initially denied the charges but later changed their pleas. Sharon Govender was acquitted.

According to the Hawks‚ Lamoer “received money in his bank account‚ had his clothing accounts together with a certain holiday paid for by Dawjee”. Van der Ross received “gratifications which included having his private vehicle filled with petrol in exchange for favours”. Colin Govender was accused of receiving “unauthorised gratifications amounting to R1.2-million”.

In his admission of guilt‚ Lamoer said he had served “the police for over 35 years with distinction and loyalty towards our country and its people”. He defied a number of challenges before he was bestowed with the top police badge in the province.