The Asset Forfeiture Unit has launched a confiscation application to recover money that former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer received through corruption.

The unit’s Mxolisi Getye brought the application in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday during Lamoer’s sentencing procedures. The retired policeman pleaded guilty to corruption in February‚ after a 35-year career.

He faced more than 100 charges of corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering involving about R1.6-million. Lamoer was charged with businessman Salim Dawjee and former police brigadiers Sharon Govender‚ her husband Colin Govender and Darius Van der Ross.

They initially denied the charges but later changed their pleas. Sharon Govender was acquitted.

The AFU wants to recover more than R167 000 from Dawjee and his two companies‚ Towbar King and Towbars Cape. It emerged in court that the money related to a VW Polo Dawjee had bought with what the state deems the proceeds of crime.