President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed disappointment at US President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to withdraw for the Iranian nuclear deal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night‚ The Presidency said it noted “with deep concern” the decision.

“It is important that the progress made over many years of negotiation should not be lost. Since its adoption‚ the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has contributed significantly to the reduction of tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and still has an important role to play in promoting peace‚ stability and the normalisation of relations‚” Ramaphosa said.

He added that he hoped other signatories to the deal would not follow in America’s footsteps.

“In the interest of regional and international peace and security‚ the South African government calls on the other parties...to continue to honour their commitments under the agreement. In this regard‚ the decision of the United States should not prevent the remaining parties from honouring their commitments‚” the statement said.