Police officers implicated in corruption are running circles around their internal watchdog‚ the High Court in Cape Town was told on Tuesday.

Matthews Sesoko‚ head of investigations for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate‚ said this was the reason for Ipid’s low conviction rate. Out of thousands of cases‚ it secured only 13 convictions nationally in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Sesoko was asked to paint a picture of police corruption during the sentencing procedures of former Western Cape commissioner Arno Lamoer and three former brigadiers.

He said investigating police was not an easy task because officers were acquainted with criminal investigation processes.