South Africa

Ex-police commissioner Arno Lamoer gets 8 years for corruption

By Philani Nombembe - 10 May 2018 - 12:05
Former Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Arno Lamoer.
Former Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Arno Lamoer.
Image: Trevor Samson/Business Day

Disgraced former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer was jailed for corruption on Thursday.

Lamoer was jailed for eight years‚ two of which were suspended‚ after admitting accepting “loans” from businessman Saleem Dawjee‚ who also paid for the former commissioner’s clothing and holidays. Dawjee received the same sentence.

Handing down sentence in the High Court in Cape Town‚ Judge Rosheni Allie also jailed former police brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender‚ who also admitted corruption in February.

Van der Ross was jailed for four years‚ with two years of the sentence suspended‚ and Govender for six years‚ also with two years suspended.

READ MORE:

Former police commissioner Arno Lamoer to be sentenced for corruption

Disgraced former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer will be sentenced for corruption in the High Court in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
6 hours ago

According to the Hawks‚ Lamoer “received money in his bank account‚ had his clothing accounts together with a certain holiday paid for by Dawjee”. Van der Ross received “gratifications which included having his private vehicle filled with petrol in exchange for favours”.

Colin Govender was accused of receiving “unauthorised gratifications amounting to R1.2-million”.

Lamoer‚ 58‚ was arrested in 2015 after a two-year investigation. In his admission of guilt‚ Lamoer said he had served “the police for over 35 years with distinction and loyalty towards our country and its people”.

This is a developing story.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Chester Missing should be Cape Town’s new mayor’ - Patricia de Lille’s top-4 ...
WATCH: Patricia de Lille booted out by DA
X