South Africa

R6.9m found in man’s luggage at OR Tambo airport

By Staff reporter - 06 May 2018 - 12:41
R6.9m found in man’s luggage at OR Tambo airport.
R6.9m found in man’s luggage at OR Tambo airport.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 27-year-old man was arrested and R6.9-million in cash seized at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday‚ police said.

The money was in US and South African currency.

“During a continuing and successful implementation of an integrated plan at the OR Tambo airport‚ the team‚ acting on intelligence‚ intercepted luggage suspected of containing undeclared cash.

Drugs valued at over R30m seized at OR Tambo airport

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Friday that customs officials at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport this week confiscated ...
News
23 days ago

“After verifying that the bag did indeed contain an amount of US$199‚300 and R4‚500‚400 which is a total value of R6‚ 992‚569.34‚ the suspect was arrested‚ preventing him from departing to Mauritius‚” police said.

It said that the South African Police Service‚ South African Revenue Service‚ the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations and port security continued to work tirelessly to ensure that crime‚ including the smuggling of illicit contraband and undeclared cargo‚ was not committed at the country’s ports of entry.

“The suspect is likely to face a charge of contravening the Customs and Excise Act and he is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday‚” police added.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X