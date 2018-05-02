I didn't kill her - Karabo Mokoena's convicted killer‚ Sandile Mantsoe

"I didn't kill her‚" convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe said of his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the High Court in Johannesburg shortly after he was found guilty of beating and killing Mokoena and destroying her body‚ Mantsoe said he had always wanted what was best for her.

"[Her family] knew the nature of our relationship. They knew that I was a positive influence in her life. All these things about homes and stuff. I inspired her to start those things. I was the one who was helping her set up NGOs. I have experience in setting up NGOs‚" Mantsoe said.

"I tried to be a positive influence in her life but its unfortunate that I came into her life at a point when things were really bad. Maybe I am guilty of trying to build a person and being the last one there when she collapsed. The truth of the matter is I tried my best to make the best of the opportunities‚" he said.