Barclays Africa drops KPMG as auditors.

Barclays Africa announced on Thursday that it is dropping KPMG as auditors.

KPMG has been embroiled in controversy over its work for the Gupta family‚ which has faced a barrage of allegations linked to state capture.

Below is the full statement released on Thursday by Barclays Africa:

Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) today notified its shareholders that its board of directors is withdrawing its recommendation that auditing firm‚ KPMG Inc. (KPMG) be reappointed for 2018 at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 May.

Ordinary resolution 1 in the Notice of AGM which was issued at the end of March 2018 referred to the re-appointment of each of the external auditors of BAGL:

- Ordinary Resolution 1.1 relates to the re- appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. (EY) as external auditors and remains as proposed in the Notice of the AGM ; - Ordinary Resolution 1.2 which is withdrawn relates to the re-appointment of KPMG as external auditors.