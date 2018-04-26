Luxurious memorial parks perfect final resting place

They say wealth or poverty doesn't matter as we all ultimately end up in the grave. But now you have a choice to rest in style.

If you were hoping to be re-united in death with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a basic hole not even remotely close to the Struggle stalwart will cost you a minimum of R20000 at Fourways Memorial Park.

Cheaper options, but equally luxurious, include Nasrec, Durbanville and Enokuthula memorial parks. They are all owned and operated by Calgro M3 Memorial Parks.

Although they come at a hefty price, it truly is heaven on earth. "We always focus on enhancing the natural features of the park like, for instance, the dams and stream flowing around the Wall of Remembrance at our Nasrec Memorial Park," said Wickus Lategan, chief executive of Calgro M3.

This cemetery, in the suburb next to Soweto, was the first of the luxury graveyards, having been developed and launched in May 2015. It is occupied by indigenous trees in a landscaped garden with two man-made lakes linked by a stream. An island was built in the bigger dam to attract bird life.

Lategan said to lie close to these waters would cost a good couple of thousand rand more than elsewhere in the park.

A Wall of Remembrance in the centre of the park also holds an eternal flame. It caters for more than just ashes.

A simple name plate can be put up in cases where a relative has gone missing. The chapel here is the biggest, accommodating 200 people but it can be extended to accommodate larger groups, so no more need for large tents that often look untidy and crowded.