Two security officers have refuted claims they had seen evidence that Sandile Mantsoe’s girlfriend Karabo Mokoena had allegedly tried to commit suicide.

In a High Court sitting in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ Lucky Nongoko said he recalled one incident where Mantsoe had come to the security officers' control room‚ saying he needed help opening his apartment door.

According to Nongoko‚ Mantsoe told him that Mokoena had locked herself in his apartment and was refusing to open.

Nongoko told the court he accompanied Mantsoe to his apartment and on his way there‚ they bumped into another security officer who was about to start his shift. Nongoko was about to knock off. The two officers accompanied Mantsoe to his apartment but the other officer was soon called to respond to another incident. He left Nongoko to attend to Mantsoe.