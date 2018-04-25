Don't fault us for long queues‚ home affairs workers tell Gigaba
We're not to blame for the long queues. That's the message from public servants to Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba‚ as they condemned his "reckless" statement that staff are to blame for the long queues at offices.
The union said in a statement on Wednesday that his comments came after visiting Home Affairs offices in Centurion‚ Orlando West‚ Wynberg and Pietermaritzburg.
During unannounced visits as part of his "war on long queues" campaign‚ Gigaba found that members of the public were seen to faster than usual as soon as he arrived.
The union said his statement gave the impression that staff were either slow or sometimes lazy in dealing with the public. "The PSA previously engaged the department on the issues of inadequate staff and a malfunctioning computer system. This situation obviously leads to frustration for both staff and the public‚ which ultimately results in long queues‚” said the association's general manager Ivan Fredericks.
He said Gigaba contradicted himself by stating that only 20% of all Home Affairs offices are able to capture documentation online.
“The minister’s statements have a demoralising effect on employees. The public is entitled to an efficient service. The PSA demands that the minister urgently considers lifting the moratorium on the filling of vacant posts‚ improves the undependable computer systems‚ and puts alternative measures in place to address long queues and stain on staff who have no control over these matters‚” said Fredericks.