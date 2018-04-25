We're not to blame for the long queues. That's the message from public servants to Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba‚ as they condemned his "reckless" statement that staff are to blame for the long queues at offices.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday that his comments came after visiting Home Affairs offices in Centurion‚ Orlando West‚ Wynberg and Pietermaritzburg.

During unannounced visits as part of his "war on long queues" campaign‚ Gigaba found that members of the public were seen to faster than usual as soon as he arrived.