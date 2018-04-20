Oppenheimer aviation battle costs Gigaba more than R800K

The Department of Home Affairs has to date spent R874 199 on legal costs pertaining to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s defence of his decision in the Fireblade Aviation matter.

This was confirmed on Thursday in a written reply by Gigaba to a parliamentary question by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The case concerned Gigaba’s decision to overturn approval for the Oppenheimer-owned Fireblade Aviation to operate a private customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport.

A judge found the minister to have lied to the court. He lost his appeal to a full bench of the high court‚ as well as his appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ and has decided to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.