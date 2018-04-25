Race for ANC top job in Mpumalanga hots up.

Three of the five candidates who want to replace deputy president David Mabuza as chairman of Mpumalanga ANC have called for the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be disbanded.

The lobby groups representing Peter Nyoni, former ANC deputy chairman, David Dube and Charles Makola, told the media yesterday in Mbombela that the executive committee was unconstitutional, conflicted and unfair.

They accused acting chairman, Mandla Ndlovu, of being a player and a referee, and that Mabuza has tasked him with continuing his legacy.