Race for ANC top job in Mpumalanga hots up
Three of the five candidates who want to replace deputy president David Mabuza as chairman of Mpumalanga ANC have called for the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be disbanded.
The lobby groups representing Peter Nyoni, former ANC deputy chairman, David Dube and Charles Makola, told the media yesterday in Mbombela that the executive committee was unconstitutional, conflicted and unfair.
They accused acting chairman, Mandla Ndlovu, of being a player and a referee, and that Mabuza has tasked him with continuing his legacy.
The ANC in Mpumalanga will hold a provincial general council early next month where it is expected to replace Mabuza and appoint a deputy chairperson and an additional PEC member.
After he became the deputy of the country, Mabuza was replaced as premier by Refilwe Mtsweni. His deputy Violet Siwela and additional member Candith Mashego-Dlamini were elected as additional members to the ANC national executive committee.
Ndlovu distanced himself from any contestation, saying he would wait for branches to formally nominate him for ANC chair in Mpumalanga.