Media owners Manyi and Merricks 'fight over staff'

"We had no intention to deal with any issue regarding our recruitment processes at this stage. However, since staff issues are in the public domain, we will now deal with these issues in the public," Manyike said.

"We released the names after several staff were victimised for attending an interview at our company. We have been on an extensive recruitment drive since January in line with our company structure.

"We are in a process of employing 219 staff [between] June and August for Vila Kasi Holdings."

He said the company has CVs from more than 300 people in the media industry.

"To date we have interviewed close to 200 [people] at our offices. About 80% of ANN7 staff came for interviews. We have appointed 150 staff in the past two weeks and some are from SABC and eNCA.

"We have been reliably informed that Mr Manyi has been threatening staff that came for interviews at our company," he said.

Manyi could not be reached for comment last night.