Absa banking app‚ online banking down

By Ernest Mabuza - 25 April 2018 - 09:32
ABSA Bank head office in Johannesburg CBD.
Absa said on Wednesday it was experiencing technical challenges with its banking app and online banking channels.

“Our team is working on a fix and your patience is appreciated. Apologies in advance for the inconvenience this may cause‚” the company said in a tweet.

News of the technical challenges at Absa comes on the same day as Moneyweb revealed that Barclays Africa Group CEO Maria Ramos is the top paid executive among the big five banking groups.

Moneyweb said in 2017‚ Ramos's remuneration had totalled R61.9m‚ while FirstRand CEO Johan Burger was paid a total of R53.89m in the year to June 30 2017.

