Absa banking app‚ online banking down
Absa said on Wednesday it was experiencing technical challenges with its banking app and online banking channels.
“Our team is working on a fix and your patience is appreciated. Apologies in advance for the inconvenience this may cause‚” the company said in a tweet.
