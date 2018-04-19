The application by the trustees of mining rehabilitation funds of two Gupta-owned companies - to reverse the attachment of about R1.7-billion by the National Director of Public Prosecutions - will be heard on May 31.

The High Court in Pretoria made this order‚ by agreement between the parties‚ after the court had allowed Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to be part of the matter.

Thursday was set down as the date that the court was to hear a reconsideration application by the Trustees for the Time Being of the Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust and Trustees for the Time Being of the Koornfontein Mine Rehabilitation Trust.

The trustees wanted the court to reconsider a court order obtained by the National Director of Public Prosecutions which preserved the mining rehabilitation funds of Optimum Mine and Koornfontein Mine that were held by the Bank of Baroda.

The bank left the country at the end of March.