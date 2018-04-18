Commuters had to grit their teeth to navigate long‚ frustrating queues to board taxis‚ trains and share lifts as a national bus strike got under way on Wednesday.

Thousands of people were stranded or late getting to their destinations while some taxi owners said they were overwhelmed by the sheer number of passengers jostling for space on their vehicles.

Bus drivers represented by five unions are seeking a 12% salary increase‚ among other demands‚ but wage negotiations have deadlocked with employers offering 7%.

The strike affected commuters across the country – from Johannesburg to George‚ Mpumalanga to Cape Town‚ Limpopo and Port Elizabeth. Apart from the inconvenience of getting to their destinations late‚ they faced the additional burden of having to find extra cash to pay for alternative transport. School children were also stranded.

Passengers queued at the Site C taxi rank as early as 5am in Cape Town. Taxi owner Patrick Piki said that operators were overwhelmed by the number of passengers needing transport.