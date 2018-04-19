South Africa

Molefe must pay back the money by Friday: Solidarity

By Timeslive Reporter - 19 April 2018 - 06:23
Former Eskom executives Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Trade union Solidarity wants an assurance that Brian Molefe will pay back millions of rands he received from Eskom - and it wants the assurance by Friday.

"There is no reasonable prospect of a different court coming to a different conclusion‚" Judge Matojane said in the brief judgment.

Solidarity wrote to Molefe’s legal team shortly after his failed bid to appeal‚ requesting written confirmation that he‚ in light of the court ruling‚ would pay back the funds that he received unlawfully by 11am on Friday.

Dirk Hermann‚ executive officer of Solidarity‚ said on Wednesday that Molefe had enriched himself at the expense of Eskom and taxpayers and it was time for him to pay back the money.

“Our request is simple and clear‚ and if he fails to notify us in writing of his cooperation‚ we won’t hesitate to take further legal action against him‚” said Hermann.

